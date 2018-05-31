GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School has released their High Honor and Honor Roll lists for the first semester in the Spring of 2018.

In order to be on the High Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.600 - 4.0. To be on the Honor Roll, a student must have a current unweighted GPA of 3.0 - 3.599.

High Honor Roll

Freshmen - Brandon Ahring, Chloe Albrecht, Noah Beltramea, Ava Daugherty, Luke Deakos, Andrew Dupy, Olivia Fults, Matthew Gierer, Jeremy Harkins, Elizabeth Johnes, Barrett Larkin, Rachel Maller, Isabel Margarida, Anna McKee, Caley Micun, McKenna Myatt, Ally Phillips, Jackson Podshadley, Edith Pointer, Sarah Samoska, Frannie Traubitz, Katelyn Voegele, Emily Williams, Mia Wylie

Sophomores - Jack Barnish, Mary-Margaret Benware, Patrick Boulanger, Zachary Brasel, Shannon Cadagin, Alexander Chartrand, Macy Hoppes, Joanna Hunter, Zachary Hunter, Marta Korte, Jacob Kraus, Frank McClimans, Hailey McFarland, Jonah Mitan, Andrew Nwacha, Emily Pirtle, Maya Rice, Faith Scott, Guinevere Smith, Mariah Starnes, Madison Webb

Juniors - Aaron Boulanger, Nicole Boyd, Nate Dammerich, Katie Deakos, Emma Deist, Ali Hay, Zach Hellickson, Kinga Lozowski, Nicole Luchetti, Nicholas MacLaughlin, Jacob McCreary, Claire McKee, Lauren Meyer, Parul Nigam, Gwen Pendall, Agnes Pointer, DJ Villhard

Seniors - Teresa Barz, Pauline Coppens, Lorraine Eden, Maggie Fine, Kolton Klette, Alex Loeffler, Noah Mitan, Noah Pirtle, Simi Rasp

Honor Roll

Freshmen - Lauren Breckner, Cesar Flores, Jacob Flynn, Marcus Gardner, Jacob Grotefendt, Tyler Guthrie, Garin Holthaus, Claire Johnes, Blake Jones, Jacob Jones, Hunter Meacham, Diego Mravak-Pacheco, Alannah Nelson, Dylan Ortiz, Natalie Raymer, Haydee Rios, Madeline Spinner, Madasyn Wasser

Sophomores - Carter Burnett, David Dempsey, Michael Hatley, Will Hyten, Loran Kromray, Vanessa Luna, Casey McGranahan, Mark Mueller, Megan Smith, Jayde Speight, Caleb Tanzyus, Ellery Tyrrell, Bridget Weeks, Evan Yasitis

Juniors - Abby Knobeloch, Michael Landoll, Ryan McMahon, Caitie Pendall, Brianna Pollock, Faith Robbins, Kendyl Speight, Stephanie Washenko, Noah Wilke, Luke Winson

Seniors - Elizabeth Campbell, Penny Edwards, Sydney Finley, Savannah Holthaus, Daniel Jones, Konnor Klette, Amaree Moss, Spencer Neal, Zena Pendall, Abby Podshadley, Eli Skubish, Leanna Spiker, Alex VanHauen

