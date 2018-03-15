MARYVILLE - Instead of walking out, Father McGivney Catholic High School prayed in its chapel this morning on National School Walkout Day.

Freshman Ava Daughtery led the McGivney students in a short prayer/reflection and the attendees had the opportunity to pray silently for the families who have been affected by gun violence and this specific event.

McGivney School released a statement that in the spirit of their Catholic beliefs and schools mission of "serving the culture of life" all students and faculty attended a vigil in the chapel and remembered the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

"Each student was also given the opportunity to write a note of support to students who attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and a packet of our letters will be sent to the school," McGivney said in a release.

McGivney encouraged others to join the school in prayer to end gun violence in our schools: See more at #ServingTheCultureOfLife#FaithOfAGriffin#WeAreGriffins for more.

