GLEN CARBON – GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020, and throughout the year.

This GivingTuesday, Father McGivney Catholic High School will inspire generosity by seeking donations to go toward scholarship aid for students who would otherwise not be able to attend Catholic high school. The students and alumni will be “matching” gifts with acts of kindness! For every 1k raised students will donate one act of kindness. McGivney alumni, Gwen and Caitlyn Pendall have already pledged to bake cookies and deliver to the local fire department. Caitlyn explains, “McGivney was life changing for us, we are happy to help in any way we can. We are proud to have graduated from McGivney and we love giving back to our community.”

Development Director, Elizabeth Moody, explains, “At Father McGivney we encourage our students, parents, and staff to give back to the community through both service and being charitable. GivingTuesday is a great platform for us to further our mission to promote a Culture of Life through unity, charity, fraternity and patriotism. We believe that Catholic Education should be accessible to all, and I have no doubt that our community will support our students and our efforts to raise money for student scholarships on this GivingTuesday.” To contribute to McGivney’s GivingTuesday campaign, donors can mail a check to the school or donate here: https://Givetues.givesmart.com.

To make GivingTuesday just a little more exciting, this year FMCHS is including a special gift for the first 200 donations of $50 or more. Make a donation of $50 or more, and donors will receive an exclusive McG ornament designed by McGivney alum, Danielle Villhard ‘16. Students and alumni alike are on board with this campaign and will be sharing their “why McG” videos all day on GivingTuesday via the McGivney Facebook page.

Principal Joseph Lombardi explains, “All gifts, large and small, provide resources for our students to grow in wisdom, grow in mind and body, develop compassion for others, and take on faith filled leadership roles in our community and abroad.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

Those who are interested in joining FMCHS’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://ornament20.givesmart.com. For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

