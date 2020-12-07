GLEN CARBON – GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday kicked off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 1, 2020.

On GivingTuesday, Father McGivney Catholic High School inspired generosity by seeking donations to go toward scholarship aid for students who would otherwise not be able to attend Catholic high school. The students and alumni “matched” gifts with acts of kindness! For every 1k raised students donated one act of kindness. McGivney alumni, Gwen and Caitlyn Pendall baked cookies and delivered them to the local fire department. With over $4500 raised, each student that pledged to give back will be doing 4 acts of kindness. We hope the acts of kindness will spread throughout the community, beyond just the McG students.

Development Director, Elizabeth Moody, explains, “At Father McGivney we encourage our students, parents, and staff to give back to the community through both service and being charitable. GivingTuesday was a great platform for us to further our mission to promote a Culture of Life through unity, charity, fraternity and patriotism. Our community came through as usual and we couldn’t be more grateful. Over 75 ornaments were sent out to those that donated $50 or more and we hope the acts of kindness will spread all across the town.”

Although, GivingTueday is over there is still a need for student scholarships at McGivney.

To contribute to McGivney’s campaign, donors can mail a check to the school or donate here: https://ornament20.givesmart.com. Make a donation of $50 or more, and donors will receive an exclusive McG ornament designed by McGivney alum, Danielle Villhard ‘16. Moody explains, “We still have some ornaments left and they truly make a beautiful Christmas gift.” GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

