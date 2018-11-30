GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School is proud to announce that seven of its seniors were named Illinois State Scholars. Seniors Aaron Boulanger, Nathan Dammerich, Katherine Deakos, Emma Deist, Zachary Hellickson, Jacob McCreary, and Agnes Pointer have all been named Illinois State Scholars. In November of each year, Illinois State Assistance Commission, or ISAC, announces the State Scholar Finalists.

“I’m very proud of these young men and women for their dedication to hard work throughout their academic career at Father McGivney Catholic High School,” says Principal, Joseph Lombardi. “It is wonderful to see them earn this recognition.”

To be named an Illinois State Scholar is an outstanding accomplishment that will be a highlight of the recipient’s academic record. Students from nearly every high school in Illinois compete in the program. The combination of students’ exemplary college entrance examination scores and record high school achievement indicate an especially high potential for success in college.

“These students are more than deserving of this honor,” says Bobbie Madura, Student Services Director. “They have put their academics at the forefront of their high school careers and are now reaping the benefits of such focus. No doubt, they will be rewarded by various universities as they go forward in their academic careers.”

