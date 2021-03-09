FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64, NOKOMIS 33: FatherMcGivney Catholic took an early lead, and never was headed in going on to a Prairie State Conference win at home over Nokomis.

The Griffins led all the way throughout the game, holding advantages of 16-9, 33-18 and 57-29 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Redskins 7-4 in the final period.

Rachel Maller led the way for McGivney with 15 points, with Charlize Luehmann having 12 points, Emma Martinez and Anna McKee both had 11 points, Mary Hankins hit for nine points, Alexis Bond had four points and Sami Oller had two points.

The Griffins are now 9-1, while Nokomis slips to 6-4.