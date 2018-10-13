GREENVILLE - The Father McGivney Griffins won their first Regional Championship Friday evening against The East Alton Wood River Oilers at Greenville High School, 3-1.

“We’ve come a long way,” Griffins coach Tim Vance said. “We stuck to the game plan and just had a lot of opportunities to score some goals. Words can’t express how happy I am for the guys, they put a lot of work into it and have come a long way. We’re not done. We’re going to keep going and move on to the next one, one game at a time.”

McGivney had a first half goal by Matthew Geirer, then Jonah Mitan had a penalty kick goal and David Means hit the final Griffins’ goal for the win.

Father McGivney is now 15-7 overall on the season and East Alton-Wood River concludes at 14-11.

The Griffins will head to Althoff Catholic High for sectionals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, to face off against the winner of this Saturday’s game between Murphysboro and Freeburg.

