CAHOKIA - A Cahokia man who died after being shot to death on Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia Heights early Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, has been identified as Trevion J. Brown. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Brown had an address listed in the 300 block of Range Lane, Cahokia Heights.

Cahokia Heights Police are investigating the crime. The call came into police at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

Law enforcement said a motive has not been discovered yet and they urge anyone with any information on this crime to contact the Cahokia Heights Police Department at (618) 332-1184.

