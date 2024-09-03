DORSEY — A head-on collision involving two semis resulted in a fatality and multiple injuries on Illinois Route-159 northbound near North Deer Park Drive, according to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 8.

Authorities reported that the crash, which involved two truck-tractor semi-trailer (TTST) combinations, occurred earlier today. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while other injuries have been reported, although the extent and number of those injuries remain unclear.

As a result of the crash, Illinois-159 northbound has been shut down at Renken Road, with extended lane closures expected.

ISP advises motorists to seek alternative routes as emergency responders and investigators work at the scene.

Further details about the incident are not available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

