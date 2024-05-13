GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Sunday morning in Godfrey.

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said the preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:07 a.m., Sunday, May 12, 2024, a white 2008 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Godfrey Road, approaching Pearl Street in Godfrey when for reasons unknown at this time, it crossed over the oncoming traffic lanes (southbound), left the west side of the roadway, and collided with a billboard.

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, but unfortunately, the driver died," Pulido said.

The traffic crash remains under investigation.

