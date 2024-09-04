Fatal Crash on I-55 Leaves One Dead, One Injured
TROY — A fatal crash on Interstate 55 early Wednesday morning (Sept. 4, 2024) resulted in one death and one injury, according to Illinois State Police.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Troopers responded to the three-car collision at approximately 4:15 a.m. at the I-55 northbound/I-70 eastbound split in Troy, Illinois.
Authorities confirmed that one individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
The identities of those involved have not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Further details about the incident are expected as the investigation continues.