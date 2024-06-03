BETHALTO - The Bethalto Fire Department and Police Department responded to the intersection of East Airline and Butcha Road Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived on scene they found the sole occupant of the vehicle deceased. The victim has been identified as Drew Abernathy, 18, of Bethalto.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle, a red Dodge Avenger, was traveling southbound on East Airline at a high rate of speed when it struck the embankment at Butcha Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The crash caused the vehicle to become airborne and land approximately one hundred feet south of the intersection.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was later summoned to the scene for further investigation.

The investigation continues into the accident.

Map Loading...

More like this: