GODFREY – The motorcyclist involved in the crash with a vehicle at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Stamper Lane in Godfrey has died, Madison County Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido said on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024.

Godfrey Fire Department responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle last Wednesday night.

The rider was initially taken to Alton Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis for additional treatment, but he did not recover. The victim was taken off life support Friday night.

The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Pulido said at this time the name of the victim could not be released.

