ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Meramec Station Road near Crescent Avenue that resulted in the death of an adult female.

On Friday, August 23, 2024, just before 10:30 p.m., St. Louis County police officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for service for a person struck near the intersection of Meramec Station Road and Crescent Avenue.

Officers located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle left the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced deceased.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim has been identified as Julisa Cannon, 31 years of age, of the sixtieth block of Cheryl Lane, Valley Park, MO, 63088.

Preliminary investigation reveal the victim was walking eastbound on Meramec Station Road when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

This is an active investigation. Any additional information will be disseminated when available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: