FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville Community will host a Community Blood Drive in collaboration with ImpactLife on Wednesday, August 14. The event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 104 S. East St. in Farmerville in Montgomery County.

ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, is urging residents to participate in the drive. Potential donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by contacting ImpactLife Springfield at (800) 747-5401 or by visiting www.bloodcenter.org and using code 60000 to locate the drive. Appointments are requested to streamline the donation process.

Donors must meet specific eligibility criteria, including being at least 17 years old (16 with parental permission available through www.bloodcenter.org), weighing more than 110 pounds, and presenting a photo I.D. For questions about eligibility, individuals can call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before June 19, 2024, are eligible to participate in this drive.

Blood donation is a safe and straightforward procedure that typically takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may also be eligible to donate.

ImpactLife is a nonprofit community organization that provides blood products and services to over 100 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as researchers and resource-sharing partners nationwide. More information about blood inventories, donor promotions, and additional details can be found on their website, www.bloodcenter.org, or by following @impactlifeblood on various social media platforms.

All donors at the event will receive an ImpactLife Reward Voucher, which can be redeemed for an eGift card valued at $20 for whole blood donations or $25 for double red cell donations. Participating retailers include Target, Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and more.

