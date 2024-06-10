Farmers and Artisans Markets Around the Riverbend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RIVERBEND - It’s summertime, and that means it’s time for farmers markets, vendor fairs and more. Here’s a comprehensive list of local farmers and artisans markets around the Riverbend. ALTON What: Alton Farmers and Artisans Market

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 12

Where: Parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/alton-farmers-market-is-much-more-than-just-a-shopping-trip-73065.cfm EAST ALTON What: Farmers Market

When: 3–7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 22

Where: East Gate Plaza in East Alton

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/3693157084289287/3693157130955949/ BETHALTO What: Bethalto Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 13

Where: E. Central Street in Bethalto

More info: https://www.facebook.com/bethaltofarmersandartisansmarket BRIGHTON What: Farmers Market

When: 4–7 p.m. on Thursdays from June 20 to Sept.12

Where: Schneider Park in Brighton

More info: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3285534751725580/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3582259945386391 BUNKER HILL What: Flea/Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 7

Where: Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill

More info: https://www.facebook.com/p/Country-Vibes-Vendors-and-More-100067538479400/ CARLINVILLE What: Carlinville Market Days

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month through November

Where: Downtown Square in Carlinville

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 19

Where: 100 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville

More info: https://www.facebook.com/goshenmarket GRAFTON What: Riverside Flea Market

When : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month through October

Where: The Loading Dock in Grafton

More info: https://www.graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market

HILLSBORO What: Hillsboro Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month through September

Where: E. Wood Street in Hillsboro

More info: https://www.facebook.com/hillsborofarmersmarketillinois/ JERSEYVILLE What: Jersey County Farmers and Artisans Market

When: 4–7 p.m. on Tuesdays June 18–Sept. 24

Where: Jerseyville City Center Plaza at 403 N. State Street in Jerseyville

More info: https://jcba-il.us/market/ LITCHFIELD What: Litchfield Pickers Market

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through October

Where: 400 N. State Street in Litchfield

More info: https://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket/ MARYVILLE What: Maryville Farmers Market

When: 5–7 p.m. on Thursdays

Where: Maryville Fireman’s Park at 300 N. Donk Street in Maryville

More info: https://www.facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket/ NEW BADEN What: New Baden Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month through September

Where: Veterans Memorial Parkway in New Baden

More info: https://www.facebook.com/newbadenfarmersmarket WOOD RIVER What: Wood River Farmers Market

When: 4 p.m. until dusk every Thursday

Where: Downtown Lots in Wood River

More info: https://www.facebook.com/woodriverbusinessalliance

Are we missing a farmers or artisans market? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.