RIVERBEND - It’s summertime, and that means it’s time for farmers markets, vendor fairs and more. Here’s a comprehensive list of local farmers and artisans markets around the Riverbend.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON

EAST ALTON

BETHALTO

BRIGHTON

BUNKER HILL

CARLINVILLE

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE

GRAFTON

HILLSBORO

JERSEYVILLE

  • What: Jersey County Farmers and Artisans Market
  • When: 4–7 p.m. on Tuesdays June 18–Sept. 24
  • Where: Jerseyville City Center Plaza at 403 N. State Street in Jerseyville
  • More info:https://jcba-il.us/market/

LITCHFIELD

MARYVILLE

NEW BADEN

WOOD RIVER

Are we missing a farmers or artisans market? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.

More like this:

May 10, 2024 - Alton Farmers' Market is "Much More Than Just a Shopping Trip"

May 9, 2024 - Opening Day for Alton Farmers' and Artisans' Market is Saturday, May 11

May 24, 2024 - Alton Main Street Announces 20 Bands In Its Live Music Lineup For Upcoming Events

May 15, 2024 - Alton's Pup Crawl Invites Community and Pets to Visit Local Businesses

May 11, 2024 - 17th Annual Illinois Product Farmers Market Begins May 16

 