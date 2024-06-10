Farmers and Artisans Markets Around the Riverbend
June 10, 2024 9:11 AM June 10, 2024 2:33 PM
Listen to the story
RIVERBEND - It’s summertime, and that means it’s time for farmers markets, vendor fairs and more. Here’s a comprehensive list of local farmers and artisans markets around the Riverbend.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON
- What: Alton Farmers and Artisans Market
- When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 12
- Where: Parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Alton
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/alton-farmers-market-is-much-more-than-just-a-shopping-trip-73065.cfm
EAST ALTON
- What: Farmers Market
- When: 3–7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 22
- Where: East Gate Plaza in East Alton
- More info:https://www.facebook.com/events/3693157084289287/3693157130955949/
BETHALTO
- What: Bethalto Farmers Market
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 13
- Where: E. Central Street in Bethalto
- More info:https://www.facebook.com/bethaltofarmersandartisansmarket
BRIGHTON
- What: Farmers Market
- When: 4–7 p.m. on Thursdays from June 20 to Sept.12
- Where: Schneider Park in Brighton
- More info: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3285534751725580/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3582259945386391
BUNKER HILL
- What: Flea/Farmers Market
- When: 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 7
- Where: Country Vibes Vendors and More in Bunker Hill
- More info: https://www.facebook.com/p/Country-Vibes-Vendors-and-More-100067538479400/
CARLINVILLE
- What: Carlinville Market Days
- When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month through November
- Where: Downtown Square in Carlinville
- More info:https://www.carlinvillemarketdays.com/
Article continues after sponsor message
EDWARDSVILLE
- What: Land of Goshen Community Market
- When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 19
- Where: 100 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville
- More info:https://www.facebook.com/goshenmarket
GRAFTON
- What: Riverside Flea Market
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month through October
- Where: The Loading Dock in Grafton
- More info:https://www.graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market
HILLSBORO
- What: Hillsboro Farmers Market
- When: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month through September
- Where: E. Wood Street in Hillsboro
- More info:https://www.facebook.com/hillsborofarmersmarketillinois/
JERSEYVILLE
- What: Jersey County Farmers and Artisans Market
- When: 4–7 p.m. on Tuesdays June 18–Sept. 24
- Where: Jerseyville City Center Plaza at 403 N. State Street in Jerseyville
- More info:https://jcba-il.us/market/
LITCHFIELD
- What: Litchfield Pickers Market
- When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month through October
- Where: 400 N. State Street in Litchfield
- More info: https://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket/
MARYVILLE
- What: Maryville Farmers Market
- When: 5–7 p.m. on Thursdays
- Where: Maryville Fireman’s Park at 300 N. Donk Street in Maryville
- More info:https://www.facebook.com/MaryvilleILFarmersMarket/
NEW BADEN
- What: New Baden Farmers Market
- When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the last Saturday of the month through September
- Where: Veterans Memorial Parkway in New Baden
- More info: https://www.facebook.com/newbadenfarmersmarket
WOOD RIVER
- What: Wood River Farmers Market
- When: 4 p.m. until dusk every Thursday
- Where: Downtown Lots in Wood River
- More info:https://www.facebook.com/woodriverbusinessalliance
Are we missing a farmers or artisans market? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.
More like this: