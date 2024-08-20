A previous Our Daily Show! interview dedicated to Staunton's Rich Henry with host C.J. Nasello.

STAUNTON — Route 66 has lost a beloved figure with the death of Rich Henry, the operator of the renowned Henry's Rabbit Ranch. Henry, who was known for his unique blend of Volkswagen Rabbits and his affection for the animal namesake, died suddenly on Friday, according to local sources and Route 66 enthusiasts.

Henry’s Rabbit Ranch, also known as Henry’s Ra66it Ranch, has been a popular stop for Mother Road travelers for nearly 30 years. Located on a historic alignment of Route 66 on the southeast side of Staunton, Illinois, the ranch has attracted visitors from around the globe.

Henry's Facebook page indicates he graduated from high school in 1965. Tributes from friends and visitors began pouring in on social media following the news of his death.

Cheryl Eichar Jett, a fellow Route 66 enthusiast, reflected on Henry's contributions to the community. "Sad news from Illinois Route 66 - everyone's favorite rabbit rescuer and proprietor of Henry's Ra66it Ranch, Rich Henry, passed away suddenly Friday night in Staunton, IL. He was one of the most likable persons you could meet."

Henry's passion for Volkswagen cars and rabbits started nearly three decades ago and evolved into a thriving business. According to Henry in a previous interview on C.J. Nasello's Our Daily Show! it was never about the money but "about making friends and providing a good life for the rabbits." He often described himself as a "rabbit whisperer," rescuing and caring for numerous rabbits over the years.

Henry's ranch was designed to evoke the vintage gas station look of the early 1930s and 1940s, an aesthetic that Henry felt was crucial.

"It was important to me," he once said, "very first thing that had to be done. The building looked like a station in the early 30s or 40s."

Visitors from all over the world, including countries across the globe - South Korea, China, and Russia - along with many others have made their way to Henry's Rabbit Ranch.

Henry took great pride in the diverse array of travelers who visited, noting that on any given day, the majority were more often from foreign countries than the U.S.

Reflecting on his experiences, Henry said on Nasello's Our Daily Show!, "Sometimes we take things for granted, myself included. Sometimes in a daily rush of things we don’t feel the importance of what is going on. When I feel that way, I get out of the building for a moment and open my eyes like it was the first time I have here at the rabbit ranch. It gives me an appreciation for what I have here for the people coming in and rejuvenates me."

Henry’s legacy on Route 66 and his contributions to the community will be remembered by the countless individuals who had the pleasure of meeting him and visiting his ranch.

Henry's passing marks the end of an era for Henry's Rabbit Ranch, but his memory and impact on Route 66 will endure forever.

