EDWARDSVILLE - Kindergartener Josie Maxwell might be new to school, but she’s already acing it.

Because she is “a fantastic friend,” Josie Maxwell is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Nelson Elementary School.

Maxwell thinks the alphabet is the coolest thing she has learned in school so far. She enjoys practicing her letters and what sounds they make, and she has plans to start reading in no time.

Whether she’s hanging out in the classroom or the playground, Maxwell said she likes “helping and being kind” to her classmates. She is an amazing helper who knows it’s important to be nice and “have everyone be happy at school.” She sets this example for her classmates every day, and she is already a friendly face to everyone at Nelson Elementary, especially those who are having a hard time.

Recently, Maxwell discovered the difference you can make with a little extra kindness. She noticed another student was upset in the hallway and decided to help. With her teacher’s permission, Maxwell joined the student in the hallway to show her that she had friends who wanted her to come back to class. Maxwell sat with the student until she felt better, proving to the student that she is a “part of the Nelson family,” Maxwell’s teacher said.

“Josie’s kind actions changed the other student’s day for the better,” her teacher added.

When Maxwell isn’t at school, she plays soccer and practices being kind to her family and friends. Though she has some time before she has to make any firm decisions, Maxwell already knows she wants to be an artist when she grows up.

Until then, she will continue to be a helper and a friend to everyone she meets. Kindergarten is intimidating for some, but Maxwell shows her classmates that school is a lot of fun when you have kind friends to help you through it.

Congratulations to Josie for this recognition by Nelson Elementary School and Gerard Fischer!

