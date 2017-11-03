ALTON - Redbird fans gathered at Public School Stadium Friday night to show support for the football team at the community pep rally before round two of the playoffs at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Student Council Sponsor Kristi Doering said the Redbird’s last playoff appearance was in 2006 with only one playoff victory in 1992.

“We have added to history with another playoff win and we’re going to make that another one tomorrow against Lincoln,” Doering said.

Article continues after sponsor message

After the Marching 100 led the crowd in the school loyalty song, a performance from the cheerleaders and the steppers, players said a few words to the crowd.

“I just want to thank my teammates for pushing me every day,“ Kevin Caldwell Jr. said. “I’m a basketball guy, but these guys behind me, they made me love football.”

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, for round two of the playoffs at Public School Stadium.

More like this: