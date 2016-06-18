



BRIGHTON – FamilyFarms Group conducted a food drive that collected an amazing 8,000 items for the Family, Career and Community Leader of America (FCCLA) organization this week.

The FamilyFarms Group Fun Committee put together the drive to collect non-perishable food items and toiletries for FCCLA. The FamilyFarms Group Fun Committee organizes about four activities large activities a year along with many other small, team building activities.

“The Fun Committee thought this would be a way to help local organizations and serve as a team building exercise,” said Alisa Rogers, FamilyFarms Group Fun Committee chair and human resources business partner. “We didn’t realize how competitive the staff would be. It was more successful than we could have imagined.”

The majority of the food was delivered to the Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church, Crisis Food Center and the Oasis Women’s Center. Also attached is a press release for your reference, Beverly Farm marketing specialist Ariel Weinman said.

“It was exciting to see that large amount of items there,” Weinman said. “I think a lot of people joined together in the community to help.”

On Wednesday, June 6 the challenge was sent out to the FamilyFarms Group staff of 75 employees for a “Boys vs. Girls” style food and goods drive. By 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 8,801 individual items were collected due to the generosity of staff and donations from the local community. The women’s team won the contest with their donation of food and toiletry items.

“Being a local, agriculture company we understand and recognize the need in the community. It is important to us that we give back to the community,” said Allen Lash, CEO of FamilyFarms Group. “I am proud of everyone in the company for pulling together and accomplishing this. It goes to show the generosity and kindness of our staff here at FamilyFarms Group.”

