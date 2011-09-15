O’Fallon, Illinois – September 12, 2011 – Mayor Gary L. Graham is pleased to announce that the ribbon cutting ceremony for Phase 3 Construction of the Family Sports Park will be held on Monday, September 19, 2011 at 4.:30 p.m. at the Splash Pad in the Family Sports Park, 301 Obernuefemann Road. Open house tours will occur from 4 to 7 p.m. and light snacks will be served.

"This park is a critical part of our growing park system and it will benefit generations of O’Fallon residents in the future as well as bring enormous immediate impact to our community”, said Mayor Graham. “I encourage the entire community to come out to the ribbon cutting and experience the new additions.”

Phase 3 development of the park included one artificial astro turf field with lights and one grass soccer field with lights, four championship baseball/softball diamonds, two children playgrounds, a splash pad, pavilions, a parkway and over 200 parking spaces, completion of the multi-use trail, comfort stations, and support facilities for concessions and maintenance.

Planning Design Studio, St. Louis and the City of O’Fallon, Illinois received a Merit Award for the design & implementation of the Family Sports Park. This project was recognized as an outstanding comprehensive community effort in master planning and implementation of three project phases.

Gonzalez Companies, LLC provided construction management services for the third phase of the Park. Gonzalez has offices in St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO O’Fallon, IL, and Omaha NE.

Funding for the most recent addition to the park includes a $100,000 Metro East Park District grant, a $400,000 Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant and $9.5 million in Federal Build America Bonds. The residents of O’Fallon are paying an average of $2 per month in telecommunications taxes, which along with hotel/motel tax proceeds are used to make the bond payments.

