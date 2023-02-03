PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.

At a press event on Thursday afternoon at the Pontoon Beach Police Station, charges were announced against a man - Roger Sutton Jr. - for the murder of Patrenia Butler-Turner in 2013. Butler-Turner was a mother of three children and grandmother now to four. She was only 40 years old at the time of her death.

Sutton also was given a charge of one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

A nephew - Nathan J. Beyer of Alton - was also charged in the case with one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

Members of the Pontoon Beach Department received a tip about the skeletal remains of a person being hidden in a wooded area of the community in December 2022 and after investigation, the DNA test results linked the person to her family members.

Candace Burnett, the victim’s sister, spoke to the media after the press conference. She said the whole situation with her sister going missing for years, and now the discovery she was apparently murdered, has been "sad and disturbing.”

“I just want justice, and I want this person to never get out of jail ever, even the other person that was with them because both of them played a part.”

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine stressed at the press conference that he and his staff intend to make sure justice is served in this case. He saluted the work of the Pontoon Beach Police in this case with the help of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police crime lab, Illinois State Police crime-scene investigators, and Madison County prosecutors.

He also said this shows the importance of DNA crime lab studies in these types of long-unsolved cases.

Haine encouraged the public to realize their roles in helping solve crimes.

“Whether you want to help reduce crime in our communities or simply do the right thing, cooperating with law enforcement is always a good decision,” he said. “Even with these charges today, this investigation is ongoing and we are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about this defendant - Roger Dale Sutton - that might be helpful to police, please contact the Pontoon Beach Police.”

