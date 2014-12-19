A Family Science Night was held at Central Elementary in Roxana on November 13th.  Students were able to learn about the negative ways that littering affects the health and wellbeing of wildlife.  Students also learned specific techniques to use in helping keep wildlife safe.  Pam Lippert, from the Treehouse Wildlife Center brought four different types of birds to the event and explained how Treehouse makes every attempt to rehabilitate injured animals are return them back into their natural habitat if possible.

