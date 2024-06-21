MADISON COUNTY - On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Madison County, John "Jack" Quigley was honored posthumously for his inspirational vision, which led to the creation of the Unified Command Post (UCP).

The Quigley family received a certificate of appreciation from Public Safety Committee Chair Terry Eaker during a ceremony that highlighted Quigley's enduring impact on the community.

In addition to the certificate, the Madison County Emergency Management team presented the Quigley family with a plaque honoring Jack's exceptional service as a past Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director.

Jack Quigley's son, Tim, is the East Alton Fire Chief. He said he was very moved by the presentation in honor of his late father.

"It showed all of dad's hard work paid off," he said. "He was very appreciated. Dad's hard work set the future for that department. Dad could see the future of the Emergency Management area coming to life."

Tim Quigley continued and said: "9-11 was terrible but it created a homeland security division and dad was able to get all kinds of assets for Madison County, including a mobile command center. Dad had a way of helping people out and they did so much in return for him. Dad would love the new assets and how technology has really taken off. He would have a field day with drones. He liked anything that was advancing."

Jack worked a lot with Larry Ringering, who replaced him when he retired.

"Larry and Dad had a great relationship and both could see where this was all going," Tim Quigley said.

Jack Quigley's contributions to public safety and emergency management were emphasized throughout the event. Quigley began his distinguished career as a firefighter in Alton, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Chief before retiring after 25 years of service.

His commitment to public service continued as he took on the role of Madison County Emergency Management Director until his second retirement.

Beyond his administrative roles, Quigley was a highly regarded instructor, teaching EMT classes. His dedication to education and training left a lasting legacy among his students and colleagues.

Following the passing of his wife, Quigley moved to Florida to be closer to his brother and sister. He died in 2023.

