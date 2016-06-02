IEMA, local emergency management agencies to focus on pet preparedness throughout June

SPRINGFIELD – According to a recent survey by the American Pet Products Association, 65 percent of U.S. households include at least one pet. If your family includes a dog, cat, hamster or other furry, feathered or scaly friends, don’t forget to include their unique needs in your home emergency plans.

Throughout the month of June, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and local emergency management agencies will highlight the importance of emergency preparedness for pets.

“Pets are beloved members of many families these days,” said IEMA Director James K. Joseph. “That’s why it’s so important to include your pet’s needs when developing your family emergency plan and stocking your emergency supply kit.”

Joseph said home emergency supply kits for people should include a three-day supply of such items as food, water, first aid kit, weather alert radio, flashlights, spare batteries and other items. Pet owners should also have a pet preparedness kit stocked with items such as:

At least a three-day supply of food and water

Extra supplies of pet medicines

Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Copies of pet registration, vaccinations and other important documents

Photo of your pet in case you are separated during an emergency

Collar with ID tag, harness or leash

Crate or other pet carrier in case of evacuation

Pet litter and box, newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach for sanitation

Toys, treats or other familiar items to reduce your pet’s stress during the emergency

A disaster may require you to evacuate your home, sometimes with little notice. It’s important to take pets with you, as an evacuation could last several days, even weeks, and your pets likely cannot survive without care. Plan now for places you and your pets can stay following an evacuation, as many public shelters do not allow animals inside.

It’s also important to have a back-up emergency plan in case you can’t care for or evacuate your animals yourself. Talk to neighbors, friends and family to make sure someone is available to care for or evacuate your pets if you are unable to do so.

Additional pet preparedness and general emergency preparedness information is available on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov, the Ready Illinois Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ReadyIllinois and on Twitter at Twitter.com/ReadyIllinois.

More like this: