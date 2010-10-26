Family Halloween Party Planned at Riverbender.com Community Center Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL – October 25, 2010 – The Riverbender.Com Community Center will host a Family Halloween Party, Saturday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to come downtown and enjoy all the existing games and features of the Center in addition to hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, cartoons, and a costume contest complete with prizes. Additional concessions will be available. Article continues after sponsor message Admission is $15 per family, anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For more information on the Center visit the website at: www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call 618-465-9850 x212. Print Version Submit a News Tip