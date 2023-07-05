GODFREY - The theme for the 2023 Great Godfrey Maze was announced as “Family Game Night” at the Family Fun Fest event on July 4. Godfrey Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said the theme was one of multiple choices offered to Godfrey by the company that cuts the design for the Maze.

“We wanted to try something different,” Logan said. “It is a mixture of board game pieces and it will be carved into the maze. We plan to open the Maze the weekend of September 16th. The Godfrey Maze will be open on Friday nights and Saturday all day after it starts.”

Logan said he feels the public always looks forward to the Godfrey Maze and the interest has continued to grow over the years.

“We are trying to offer new things and keep it relevant,” Logan added.

