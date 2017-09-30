ALTON - Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year at Gordon Moore Park with the first Family Fun Event.

A group of business leaders and citizens came together and organized a Family Fun Event to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Gordon Moore Park. The event appears to have something for everyone.

The committee who spearheaded the event sought vendors to sell food, soda, arts and crafts to the general public. The event includes many free activities including a ‘Big Wheels Big Hearts’ event, face painting, arts and crafts, Car Show, games and special displays.

The Family Fun Event has a strong purpose - to bring people together to enjoy the wonderful asset that is Gordon Moore Park and to bring awareness for the improvements needed there, Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association, said.

"This is a big deal," Bristow said on Friday, excited about the Sunday large-scale event. "We started a couple months ago and we just keep getting more people involved as far as vendors and different groups. We will have something for everyone in the family during the Family Fun Event."

This event is open to the general public. Parking will be on the north side of Illinois Illinois Route 140. Volunteers will be collecting a $10 donation per car to go toward the projects at Gordon Moore. Refreshments will be available for sale.

