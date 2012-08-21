BETHALTO, IL – One of the most scenic parks in the area will play host to several family-friendly activities for all ages at the Mayor’s Family Fun Day Saturday, Sept. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Culp Lane Park.

The event, coordinated by the Bethalto Charities Committee, which raises funds for local non-profit organizations, is being held in conjunction with the Boys & Girls Club National Day for Kids and Special Olympics, one of the Committee’s benefactors.

The Mayor’s Family Fun Day is not a fundraising event and all activities are free to the public. But organizers are encouraging individuals to bring canned goods to contribute to the Committee’s food drive in hopes of easing the current critical shortage of food being experienced by local food pantries. The first 300 individuals who bring a canned food donation to the event will receive a free Mayor’s Family Fun Day T-shirt. Members of the Bethalto Charities Committee will also be canvassing the neighborhoods of Bethalto this Saturday to distribute grocery bags, which residents are asked to fill. The Committee will return to collect the full grocery bags Saturday, Sept. 1.

One of the highlights of this year’s Family Fun Day is the health fair sponsored by Anderson Hospital. The health fair will include several informational booths from Anderson Hospital and other local health care representatives, as well as free blood pressure and cholesterol screening.

Food and drinks will be provided and children can participate in several interactive game areas provided by Bethalto area churches, businesses and civic organizations. Additional events include pony rides, bounce houses, face painting and a fishing derby. The fishing derby will be conducted for three age groups: children ages 3-7 will fish from noon-1 p.m., children ages 8-12 fish from 1-2 p.m. and youth ages 13-18 fish from 2-3 p.m. In keeping with the Committee’s support for Special Olympics, all activities at the Family Fun Day are appropriate for children and adults with disabilities.

Bethalto Charities is comprised of local citizens who serve on the committee, as well as village employees. Along with the Mayor, Bethalto Charities won the Captain of the Riverbend Award from the River Bend Growth Association in 2008 and the Governor’s Hometown Award in 2009. Bethalto Charities continues to be one of the largest donors for Illinois Special Olympics each year and was the leading fundraiser for Autism Speaks in the Illinois and Missouri Region in 2007 and 2008. Other past recipients of the charities’ funds include the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and other local and state nonprofit agencies. Bethalto Charities contributed more than $60,000 to the Komen St. Louis for the Cure this summer and has raised more than $500,000 for area nonprofits since 2005.

