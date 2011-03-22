(Godfrey, IL) - - Area residents are invited to the Family Fun Day at the Beverly Farm Equestrian Center on Saturday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m.

This year will be packed with fun activities for the entire family. Everyone is invited to enjoy horse rides, magic shows, face painting, balloon animals, trick rope demonstrations and various activities and booths from local organizations.

Morales Tacos will be on sight selling tacos as well as various other food vendors selling classic carnival treats such as home made root beer, lemon shake-ups, funnel cakes, kettle corn, cotton candy and more.

For more information, to set up a booth or to be a food vendor, please contact Anne Stotler at 618-466-0367 ext. 628, or e-mail at astotler@beverlyfarm.org<mailto:astotler@beverlyfarm.org>.

Beverly Farm is home to more than 400 adults living in a 220-acre community located in Godfrey, IL. Our Mission: We are here to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual's functional capabilities.

