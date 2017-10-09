ALTON - The volunteer effort for the recent Family Fun Day event was extraordinary and more than $20,000 was raised for Gordon Moore Park improvements.

A group of business leaders and citizens worked with the Alton Park and Rec Department to put on the day and it was well worth it, said RiverBend Growth Association CEO Monica Bristow.

"We raised more than $20,000 through sponsorships, silent auction and car donation," Bristow said. "According to our records, we had more than 300 cars come through. We are estimating we had well over 1,000 attendees. We probably had 200 volunteers and more than 50 cars from classic to show cars displayed."

"Vendors included Weenie Kond, Wayne's, and Pig on a Wing. Others were fried fish and Oreos from Lovett’s and BBQ Pork and turkey legs from Miss Tina’s kitchen. Alton Junior League had nearly 50 vehicles from backhoes, a hearse and the Ameren truck that kids got to climb on.

"Bristoplez, a new business in town, had free fast pitch. Scott Credit Union had edible sand candy and WBGZ had free Rick painting. Entertainment was provided throughout the day by local artists. The Mascot Showdown was a huge hit with the AHS Redbird, 1st Midwest Members CU Kirby the Kangaroo, the Liberty Bank Eagle and the RBGA Duck."

The event included many free activities including a "Big Wheels Big Hearts" event, face painting, arts and crafts, car show, games and special displays.

