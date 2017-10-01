ALTON - The community gathered to Gordon Moore Park this afternoon for the first ever Family Fun Day.

With plenty of food, drinks, games and music the event was able to provide tons of family fun while helping to raise funds for renovations at the park.

Michael Haynes, Parks and Recreation Director, said the day was even better than he had anticipated.

“It’s exciting to see. It’s the first time we’ve ever really done an event like this,” he said.

Lots of new renovations have been going on at the park and Haynes said the most recent addition of the new playground has brought a lot of excitement to the park.

“It’s been extremely popular and well attended ever since we opened it to the public,” Haynes said. “I came by here on Wednesday night and there were 30 cars parked out here with kids just playing and enjoying the new playground. It’s exciting the fruits of our labor and see people enjoying or product.”

