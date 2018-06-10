GRAFTON - Pere Marquette State Park, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources held their annual Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette Saturday afternoon.

The day featured tons of activities for families including the popular Trout Pond where children are able to catch a real trout. Kids were able to learn some environmental facts about the area and wildlife while having some fun.

The 4,000-gallon aquarium gave families a chance to get a close look at some of the fish found in the Mississippi River. Educational seminars taught families about water safety and children got a chance to make their own cane pole as well.

