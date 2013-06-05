Madison County Republican Women's Club Family Beach Bash and Sand Volleyball Tournament will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2013 from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at Nautilus Fitness, 4425 Industrial Drive, Alton. The cost for the teams playing in the competitive league or the recreational league volleyball tournament will be $180.00 per team (6 max players per team). The $180.00 includes the cost of the tournament, food, soda, water, and beer for every team player. Prizes will be given for first place winners from the competitive and recreational teams.

Call 618-208-3347 and reserve your spot or mail fees to Amy Sholar, 2516 Washington Avenue, Alton, IL 62002. Space is limited. Those individuals wishing to not play sand volleyball can come out and enjoy the music, food, drinks, and the use of the Nautilus Fitness facility, including the indoor swimming pool for $25.00 per person, children 12 and under are free.

Event will be held rain or shine.

