ALTON - Family and friends remembered the legacy of former State Senator William R. "Bill" Haine at his funeral service delivered by Catholic Bishop John Paprocki on Saturday morning at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

William died on Aug. 16, 2021.

An abundance of family and friends turned out for the William Haine funeral. A large flag was raised by the Alton Fire Department in front of the church for the duration of the funeral. The flag was very appropriate with William's lifetime of public service and his time in the Vietnam War. Law enforcement vehicles escorted William to his final resting point.

Thomas Haine, his son, said the funeral message by Bishop Paprocki was "wonderful." Paprocki and William were long-time friends. The bishop also performed the graveside rites. Thomas Haine said the Haine family was extremely grateful to Bishop Paprocki for what he did for his father and the family Saturday.

Paprocki emphasized in his sermon that William was a politician who was able to work with those with who he disagreed always with respect, one of William's trademarks in politics, not always present today. William always had the ability to stand by his faith and his principles in politics, the bishop said.

Tom said on behalf of the Haine family, he wanted to thank all those who had come forward with how his father touched their lives since his dad died.

"I want to express our deepest thanks to everyone for the loving care and support," he said. "The support has been overwhelming. Many have expressed how much dad meant to their lives and we are so thankful."

Thomas Haine gave special thanks to the State Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Alton Police, Alton Fire Department, and other police and firefighters from Alton, East Alton, and Wood River for their support at the funeral.

"Dad was a wonderful man, a fantastic father, grandfather and great-grandfather, husband to my mom, friend, and public servant," Thomas Haine said.

"He was just an incredible man."

