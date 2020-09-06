WATERLOO - University of Illinois Extension’s self-guided Butterfly Festival allows families to learn more about butterflies, bees, and native plants. The event is from August 15 to September 30 at the Baebler Educational Farm, 4022 JJ Road, Waterloo, IL. Participate at your leisure from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pick up an activity bag from the kiosk at Baebler Farm. The bag includes a hiking map, native plant guides, pollinator scavenger hunts, and youth activities. Post photos from your visit on Facebook and participate in a photo contest. Contest details are in the activity bag and on the Baebler Educational Farm Facebook page.

For more information, call 618-939-3434 or visit https://extension.illinois.edu/mms.

