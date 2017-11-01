ALTON - Thousands of people put on their costumes and came down to Broadway Tuesday night for the 101st Alton Halloween Parade.

Families lined the street to catch candy and see the communities creativity shine with each float.

From Dream Home Realty bringing Sponge Bob and Bikini Bottom to streets of Alton to St. Mary's Catholic Church riding a roller coaster down Broadway, the Alton Halloween Parade continues to surprise and impress fans each year.

Winners of this year's best floats included East Alton Skating Academy taking first place in the junior youth division. Alton Renegades won second place, the Evangelical School cheer float won third and St. Mary's Catholic church won fourth place.

Catholic Children's Home won first place in the senior youth division, Alton High School FCCLA won second, Boy Scout Troop 1 won third place and Boy Scout Troop 101 won fourth place.

Abundant Life Church won first place in the organizations division, Candy's Stop Heroin won second place, Lewis and Clark Adult Education won third place and the Parrot Heads won fourth place.

City of Alton Public works won first place in the family and neighbor division, Lewis and Clark Community College won second place, The Applegate family won third place and the Geisen family won fourth.

Orthopedics and Sports won first place in the commercial division, Dream Home Realty won second place, Riverbender.com won third and Dazzler Dance Co. won fourth place.

