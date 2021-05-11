ST. LOUIS - Drive-In St. Louis will welcome the famed country singer Wynonna Judd on June 17, 2021, to POWERplex. Judd is rated as one of America's top country artists.

What: Wynonna Judd Concert

When: Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Drive-In St. Louis at POWERplex – 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63042

Why: America’s largest drive-in concert and movie venue continues to attract top musical artists from across the US because of the safe, fun, and expansive lot for live music, Wynonna Judd, one of country music’s most recognizable artists, is coming to Drive-In St. Louis next month.

OVERVIEW (Hazelwood, MO) Wynonna Judd will bring her 18 number one hits and legendary country music to St. Louis on June 17. Wynonna will appear at the newest and hottest concert venue in the region, Drive-In St. Louis. Drive-In St. Louis, which just completed a weekend featuring two national acts, Casting Crowns and Ambrosia, announces today that Wynonna Judd will be packing the 12-acre lot on June 17.

Tickets are now on sale at www.driveinstl.com.

The POWERplex team is excited that a huge name like Wynonna will come to St. Louis to play the Drive-In St. Louis venue. “It was great that Forbes Magazine named us one of the top Drive-Ins in America, but having Wynonna Judd eager to come to play here validates that Forbes opinion,” said Dan Buck, Managing Partner of POWERplex that created Drive-In St. Louis in 2020 in response to the pandemic. “We’ve quickly discovered this venue is NOT a Covid-19 compromise. This is a remarkable way to experience a live show where you can spread out, relax with family and friends while enjoying a remarkable show from your own private party space with tons of room to dance.”

Wynonna spent much of her early career touring with her mother Naomi, as the Judds produced 26 singles, 14 of which made it to number one. As a solo artist, she became globally known just as Wynonna. Her first three singles as a solo artist, “She Is His Only Need,” “Saw the Light” and “No One Else on Earth” all vaulted to #1 consecutively on the US Country Singles chart. In 1996 she hit song “To Be Loved by You” also reached number one.

The concert ticket prices begin at just $37.50 for upfront VIP seats on the turf or fans can throw a party for up to 8 people on the parking lot for as low as $99, which is less than $13 per person.

“We take great pride in the fact that we bring together thousands of people in our community every weekend so affordably,” said Buck. “That affordability translates to our great food trucks, our bars and concession areas. We aren’t charging stadium or concert pricing for food and drink. We don’t charge for parking separately because your parking spot is your ticket.”

This year Drive-In St. Louis is offering 24 weeks of great shows, almost every weekend from May until October. Live music fans who love being with people and enjoy being outdoors will enjoy the space at POWERplex.

The summer-long concert and movie series is staged at the 12-acre outdoor venue at the POWERplex. The events will deliver a Covid-safe, high-quality show.

Tickets are on sale at www.driveinstl.com.

For a full line-up of all the bands, movies, food trucks, and special events, visit www.Driveinstl.com or follow all the events and notifications on Facebook @driveinstl.

This year, POWERplex has added a new hospitality tent for concessions and post-concert parties for all VIP and private party pad ticket holders after every show. On concert nights, a wide range of food trucks will be on hand nightly and beer, wine, and liquor will be available – including specialty frozen drinks.

POWERplex is located at 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

