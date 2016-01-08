EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to bring Falling Fences back to the stage at the historic Wildey Theatre as part of the 2015-2016 Winter Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

Falling Fences was born out of a residency of three musicians playing at John D. McGurk’s Irish Pub in Soulard so it should come as no surprise that many of the songs you’ll hear them play are Irish folk tunes. But what you may be surprised to hear are elements of bluegrass, pop and rock, as well as some familiar tunes played in unexpected arrangements. Often welcoming a rotation of different musicians into the group, Falling Fences can be difficult to place into one genre as they continue to bridge the gap to create powerful music.

The featured restaurant pairing for this concert is local favorite, 1818 Chophouse, who will serve up delicious appetizers before the concert. According to Assistant Parks Director, Katie Grable “Featuring local restaurants paired with the concerts only began last year but based on our patrons’ feedback we decided to make it a part of the concert series moving forward. If someone were to attend every show in the series, they would have the opportunity to sample five different St. Louis area bands ranging from Irish folk tunes to zydeco to hot jazz as well as five different local restaurants”.

New this year is the option to purchase a concert only ticket as opposed to usual bundled ticket which includes both the concert and the appetizers. Tickets for the concert alone are $8 plus processing fees and tickets for the concert plus appetizers is $14 plus processing fees.

“While the majority of patrons enjoy the appetizers before the concert, especially paying only $14, some folks just want to come for the music. Now they have that option.” says Grable. The appetizers will precede the concert at 6pm and will be served until 7pm or until they’ve run out, whichever comes first.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online by visiting www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 618-307-1750. For more information about this show and other shows in this series visit www.wildeytheatre.com .

