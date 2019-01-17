SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police released a statement from the family of Christopher Lamberttoday, a trooper who died after being struck by a vehicle while tending to a car crash.

“The family of Trooper Christopher Lambert mourns the loss of our son, husband, father and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love and concern. He left this world in the way in which he lived: putting the well-being and happiness of those around him before his own. We will always remember his devotion to his wife and daughter, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us.“
- Lambert Family

