WOOD RIVER - Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch confirmed a power outage occurred in parts of Wood River and Roxana Monday.

Ameren Illinois reported that 1,660 customers were without power when the outage started. A total of 1,025 of the customers were located in Wood River and the rest were in Roxana.

Bretsch said crews found a large tree limb that had fallen on a line, knocking the power out. Crews cleaned up the limb area after discovery patrols.

Ameren started bringing power back to the customers and by 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, power was restored to all the customers.

During the power outage, Roxana Public Library canceled Movie Monday.

