EDWARDSVILLE — A large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered at Hawthorne Animal Hospital on Thursday morning to honor Odin, a beloved Alton Police K-9 who died after being shot at a scene at Seventh and Liberty in Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Representatives from the Alton Police, the DEA, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Edwardsville Police, Granite City Police, Glen Carbon Police, and Columbia Police, along with numerous unmarked law enforcement vehicles, participated in the tribute.

Odin's casket, draped with an American flag, was brought out as the Edwardsville Fire Department displayed an American flag from its ladder truck at Plum Street. Taps were played as the canine was moved into a van, and officers saluted the fallen canine during the transfer.

The procession escorted Odin to an undisclosed location, marking a solemn farewell to the canine who served the community.

More like this: