Register your child now for fall soccer with Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD). Teams are coed and will be divided by grades (entering in the fall): 1/2, 3/4 and 5/6. Practices will begin in August and games will run from September through October. All games will be played at Dolan Park, typically on Tuesday/Thursday nights and Saturday mornings. Shin guards are required and plastic or rubber soccer cleats are recommended. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Registration is $35 per child and includes a game t-shirt (not jersey).

There is also a traveling fall soccer league for children entering 7th and 8th grade in the fall. Practices begin in August and games will be run from September through October. Most games will be played on Sunday afternoons and/or evenings, with the possibility of an occasional Saturday game. Possible travel locations include, but are not limited to: Litchfield, Carlinville, Pana, Gillispie, Verden, Eagarville, Auburn, Hillsboro,

Raymond, Farmersville, Palmyra, Staunton and Nokomis. Travel will be the responsibility of the parents. The league's success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Shin guards, cleats (no metal) and matching team shorts are required. Registration is $45 per child and includes a game jersey and socks.

Article continues after sponsor message

The leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The deadline to register for both leagues is Monday, July 6, 2015!

JPRD is excited to offer online registration option specifically for the fall soccer programs at no additional charge with the use of a credit or debit card. Parents can still register in person or by mail with cash or

check!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm or www.signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: