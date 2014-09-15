You can enjoy the fall colors and help make a child’s wish come true at the first Ride for Wishes, Saturday, Oct. 4.

The ride is a first for the River Bend and Southern Illinois and is sponsored by the Southern Illinois Volunteers for Make-A-Wish, IL.

“We’re hoping people will turn out to help these children,” said Norma Glazebrook, the principal organizer and a Make-A-Wish volunteer for 18 years. Kathy Eames of Edwardsville, another Make-A-Wish volunteer, is assisting Glazebrook with the run.

“If you could see the look on a child’s face when you tell them the wish has been granted, you’ll never forget that. We’re hoping this Ride for Wishes can help Make-A-Wish put smiles on more children’s’ faces,” Glazebrook said.

Make-A-Wish fulfills wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. In the last year, nearly 700 wishes were granted in Southern Illinois. The average Make-A-Wish cost to make a child’s dream come true is about $6,000. Another $4,000 toward the wish comes from in-kind contributions from airlines and other corporations. Proceeds from this ride will be used only for children in Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, riders will meet some of the wish recipients and their families as well as children waiting for their wishes, all from the area.

Rain or shine, the 63-mile ride begins Ted’s Motorcycle World, 4301 Humbert Road, Alton, at noon sharp. Pre-registration is available at www.ride4wishesillinoischildren.com.The cost is $25 per person in advance. The cost will be $30 the day of the ride. Each participant will receive a commemorative patch and a goody bag.

The non-stop ride ends at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, where participants will be treated to free hot dogs, pulled pork, brats, slaw and chips. A cash bar will be available. At the club, there’ll be several auctions, a 50-50 drawing, attendance prizes and a surprise contest.

People who would like to be a sponsor, donate prizes or help in any other way have until Sept. 25 For more information, go to www.ride4wishesillinoischildren.com or contact Norma Glazebrook at 618-462-0315 or Mike Montgomery at hdprof@sbcglobal.net or 618-466-4188.

