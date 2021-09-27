EAST ALTON – The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is inviting the public to the Field Station for a fall native bulb and seed swap in October.

Environmental Technician Robin Ingersoll notes the benefits of trading seed that is known to thrive in the local environment.

“You will be getting seeds from plants that have survived this region’s growing conditions,” she said. “Our focus is on getting these locally adapted seeds/flowers into the community and into people’s yards for the benefit of pollinators.”

Individuals or groups wishing to participate in the event are asked to bring seeds and bulbs up to four years old and their group’s literature (if applicable). Bulbs and seeds should be labeled with the participant’s name, year picked, sun/shade preference, common or scientific name, and suitable soil type.

The bulb and seed swap will be held from 9 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, in the rear parking lot of the NGRREC Field Station, 1 Confluence Way, East Alton.

Reservations are strongly recommended, but not required.

In accordance with Illinois State mandate, all visitors to the Field Station are required to follow mask and social distancing guidelines, regardless of vaccination status.

For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact Amy Monroe at (618) 468-2910 or ammonroe@lc.edu or Ingersoll at (618) 468-2841 or ringersoll@lc.edu.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC)

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds, and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

