GLEN CARBON – Signs of autumn include Scooter’s Coffee highly-anticipated and limited-time fall menu, revealed Wednesday, Aug. 25. Scooter's owner Robert Semptimphelter says their loyal and new customers can enjoy Scooter’s Coffee signature fall drink flavors, most of which can be prepared hot, iced or blended.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: Scooter’s Coffee world-class Espresso is blended with milk and all the autumnal flavors—cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and more.

Pumpkin Caramelicious®: Scooter’s Coffee world-class Espresso melded with creamy caramel and textured milk is intertwined with pumpkin spices and then topped off with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Maple Vanilla Latte: Autumn-in-New-England-inspired flavors of gentle maple syrup, sweet vanilla and a hint of ginger marry beautifully with Scooter’s Coffee world-class Espresso and rich, creamy milk.

Maple Spice Cold Brew: Incredible cold brew, featuring the smoothest-ever

24-hour brewing method of Scooter’s Coffee world's-best Coffee, gets a warm, gingery-sweet kick of maple. Maple Spice Cold Brew pairs perfectly with a Maple Waffle Sandwich that is both savory and sweet.

Scooter’s Coffee baked-from-scratch selections for fall include a Mini Pumpkin Loaf topped with light brown sugar and crunchy roasted pecans; and a Pumpkin Caramelicious® Muffin that combines flavors from the signature Caramelicious® with the warm sweetness of pumpkin spice.

Visit https://www.scooterscoffee.com/menu/limited-time to see Scooter’s Coffee incomparable fall menu!

