Each September, school kids fill the Glen Carbon Elementary School playground for the annual Fall Festival and it brings an immediate big smile to Principal Curt Schumacher’s face.

This past Saturday, Schumacher was nothing but happy to see all the parents and school children together for fun.

In fact one child said to him, “Mr. Schumacher, you are always so happy.” Schumacher responded to the child and parent that he always tries to have a positive outlook on life.

“I love getting to see the kids and families together out on the playground,” he said. “We used to have the festival later in the year and we moved it so we could be outside in the fall. I am glad we moved it.”

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville students were significant helpers in the event with baseball, soccer and softball players providing volunteers. Nursing students also volunteered to run the “Wacky Hospital,” a popular place where the students show the children what they would want to come to have treated and how the process would work.

Rachael Davis, president of the Glen Carbon Elementary Parent Teacher Oorganization, said she thought the Fall Festival event was “wonderful,” bringing families together to enjoy the day.

She said she appreciated the various volunteers and college students who made the event possible for the other students and families.

The Wacky Hospital was by far the most popular destination of the day, but there were several other stations with a dunking booth, a bounce house, face painting and other activities. Students and families also enjoyed free food, thanks to the PTO.

Schumacher said the PTO does an amazing job at the school and said he was thankful for their efforts.

“This is just a fun time and it brings all our families together for the day,” he said.

