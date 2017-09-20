MARYVILLE - The Cambridge House of Maryville has their Fall Fest event planned for Friday, Sept. 22. From 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., outdoor festivities will be available for the residents, their families, and members of the public to enjoy.

The community will be offering free hot dogs, a bag of chips, and refreshments. Games will be provided including a Bean Bag Toss, Ping Pong Toss, Hillbilly Golf, and Mini Putt. Guests will have outdoor seating and are able to listen to the DJ service provided by Big Papa G Entertainment. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., local musician Paul Jarvis will lead attendees in a ‘Cowboy Sing-a-Long’ in the dining room.

“This type of event is always so much fun to do,” said Resident Services Coordinator Kathy Tammen. “Each year when the weather starts becoming a little cooler, we encourage our residents to enjoy the first bit of autumn air by getting outdoors and participating in some fun. This year we decided to offer an event with a little bit of something for everyone.”

The Cambridge House of Maryville is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville. For any questions on the Cambridge House of Maryville’s event, please contact Marketing Director Kim Zakrzewski at (618) 288-2211.

