BUNKER HILL - Fall Fest is returning to Bunker Hill for 2024, bringing live music, fireworks, and more fun for the whole family on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., hosted by the Bunker Hill Area Chamber of Commerce.

City Heat, a five-piece band including Bunker Hill resident Bill Sehlmeyer on drums, will kick off the festival with a performance from 12 to 4 p.m. The band Rock Bottom will take the stage to close out the festival from 6 to 10 p.m.

The day’s activities also include a Car Show and Burnout Contest, both hosted by the Bunker Hill Speed Demons Car Club. Car Show registration opens at 8 a.m. and awards will be presented at 4 p.m. Early entries will also get some goods as goodie bags will be given to the first 100 cars that enter the show on Highway 159 at Park Street.

As for the Burnout Contest, participants will start burning rubber at 5 p.m., with a cash prize and custom trophy for the lucky contestant who earns the first place ranking. The entry fee is $20 per car. For answers to questions about the Car Show and/or Burnout Contest, contact the car club’s President Mark Flieger at 314-210-6254.

The festival also includes plenty of fun for the kids, with crafts and free bounce houses available on site, as well as the Kids Power Wheels Drag Racing competition, which will be held from 12 to 1 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

One of the festival’s biggest spectacles kicks off at 8 p.m. with a fireworks show, sponsored by United Community Bank and lasting until about 8:30 p.m. The Illinois Department of Natural resources will also bring an interactive booth to this year’s event.

Fall Fest is held each year on the second Saturday in September. The Bunker Hill Area Chamber of Commerce describes it as their “largest event and organizational fundraiser.” The festival site is located at the intersection of Highway 159 and Warren Street in Bunker Hill, IL.

Map Loading...

Event organizers are seeking both Food Vendors and Craft/Specialty Vendors for this year’s festival, with applications for Food Vendors available here and applications for Craft/Specialty Vendors available here. Submit your completed application with payment to the Bunker Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 574, Bunker Hill, IL 62014.

Anyone interested in vending is also advised to avoid scam accounts on Facebook and only deal directly with the Bunker Hill Area Chamber of Commerce or Chamber Events Coordinator Jill Chapman.

To find out more about the 2024 Fall Festival, visit the event page on Facebook.

More like this: