Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will present the Fall Faculty Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

From jazz, to pop, to the classics, there will be something for everyone as faculty members combine their unique and diverse talents to bring a variety of music to the performance.

Faculty members performing include Louis Michael, Peter Hussey, Teresa Crane, Pauline Stillwell, Wayne Kimler, Debbie Haferkamp, and Doug Byrkit.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be available. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information on music department events, call the music office at 618-468-4731.

